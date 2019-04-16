Police cars block neighborhood street after man found shot

PITTSBURGH - Police cars blocked off a street late Monday night after a man was found shot in Pittsburgh’s Perry South neighborhood.
A ShotSpotter notification and 911 calls alerted police shortly before midnight to shots fired in the 2200 block of Wilson Avenue, authorities said.
Channel 11’s Liz Kilmer is working to find out whether police have any suspects as we learn about the victim's condition -- for Channel 11 Morning News.
Officers responded to the area and found a man suffering from one gunshot wound to the abdomen and another to the lower leg, police said.
A heavy police presence formed along Wilson Avenue, in the area of Cutler Street, as officers searched the area.
