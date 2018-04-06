UPPER ST. CLAIR, Pa. - Police and CERT officers swarmed a street in Upper St. Clair Friday morning while an arrest warrant was served, officials said.
Law enforcement officers, some armed, were seen in the area of Fort Couch Road between Miranda Drive and Harrogate Road.
The person authorities were looking for was taken into custody, Channel 11 News has learned.
Channel 11’s Gabriella DeLuca is working to learn who police were looking for and why for Channel 11 News at Noon.
