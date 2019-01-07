Police charge 3 in connection with series of robberies in 2 counties

SCOTTDALE, Pa. - An armed robbery spree spanning two counties has come to an end after police charged three people with the crimes.
State police, along with the Scottdale and Connellsville police departments, have charged the suspect they believe held up at least four area stores.
Melanie Marsalko is taking a closer look at how police connected the suspects to the crimes for Channel 11 News at 5:30 p.m.
