Police charge driver of crane truck in fatal March crash

Police have charged the driver of a crane truck in a March crash that killed a Sewickley man and injured another person, Channel 11 has learned.
Charles Hunter faces homicide by vehicle charges for the death of Jay D. Watts, 54, on March 12. Police say Hunter was texting moments before he lost control of his massive mobile crane truck on Gibsonia Road in Pine Township.
Hunter’s truck went over the centerline and hit a tractor trailer carrying a log skidder. Two pickup trucks also ended up involved in the wreck.
Police told Channel 11 the crane truck owner and operator was operating an unlicensed crane company.
