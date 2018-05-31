Police charge Md. woman with stealing identity to secure tech school loans

Pittsburgh police say a Maryland woman stole information from an acquaintance’s mother in order to apply for loans to go to veterinary technician school.
Deja Smith, of Elkridge, Maryland, faces felony counts of forgery, theft by deception, identity theft and communications crimes, according to a criminal complaint.
Investigators say a woman called them after she received an account statement for a $4,000 student loan and was told by the lender that she was listed as the co-signer for Smith, according to the complaint. The loan was disbursed to Vet Tech Institute in Downtown Pittsburgh.
The woman’s daughter had previously attended the school and had invited Smith to their home for Thanksgiving, according to the complaint. The woman never agreed to co-sign any loans for Smith, who is listed as having a temporary address in Castle Shannon.
TRENDING NOW:
- Abby Lee Miller confirms battle against cancer
- More than 100K gallons of sewage leaks near Myrtle Beach coastline
- Steelers unveil new throwback jersey for upcoming season
- VIDEO: Tennessee Representative blames school shootings on 'grocery store porn'
The woman contacted the school president, Jackie Flynn, who told her there also was an outstanding Sallie Mae loan totaling more than $6,500 for Smith, and the loan application listed the woman’s name as a co-signer, with an electronic signature, according to the complaint.
Flynn returned the $4,000 loan to the lender, and when Smith came to the school for a stipend provided from the loans, Flynn called police, according to the complaint.
Smith allegedly fled when police arrived.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}