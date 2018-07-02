Police charge Philadelphia man after traffic stop leads to alleged drug bust

State police say a routine traffic stop Sudnday along Route 8 near the Greater Butler Mart shopping plaza in Butler took a lot of drugs off the streets.
Troopers pulled the driver over for tinted windows. But according to the criminal complaint, Kishon Yeagins of Philadelphia didn’t own the car, wouldn’t tell officers who did and couldn’t provide insurance or registration.
Before towing the vehicle, state police searched it. According to police paperwork, they found a backpack in the trunk, and inside was a plastic bag filled with rice. Allegedly hidden in the were 127 stamp bags marked “Kiss Me,” a bag of cocaine and multiple cell phones.
State police charged Yeagins with possession with intent to deliver. He is now in the Butler County Prison.
TRENDING NOW:
- Police: Meat cutter exposed himself to 12-year-old girl while working at local grocery store
- Cleveland terror plot: FBI makes arrest, says July 4 attack was planned
- Lawsuit filed over unrelated incident involving officer who killed Antwon Rose
- VIDEO: Fireworks on barge, set to illuminate Pittsburgh skyline for July 4th
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}