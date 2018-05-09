Police arrested a sex offender in on Wednesday in Butler County, saying he extorted nude photos from two underage girls.
Justin Allen is a convicted felon who has been on the Megan’s Law registry for seven years.
Amy Marcinkiewicz talks to neighbors about the arrest and has more details on the allegations he faces for Channel 11 News at 6 p.m.
TRENDING NOW:
- Mom hears brutal slaying of 15-year-old daughter through phone call
- North Allegheny Intermediate High evacuated due to bomb threat
- Police: 11-year-old girl attacked in mall restroom, father tackles suspect in food court
- VIDEO: Arrest made in theft ring that stole $58K in items from vehicles
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}