  • Police charge registered sex offender with extorting nude photos from girls

    Police arrested a sex offender in on Wednesday in Butler County, saying he extorted nude photos from two underage girls.

    Justin Allen is a convicted felon who has been on the Megan’s Law registry for seven years.

