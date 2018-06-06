Police chase ends in crash on railroad tracks

MUNHALL, Pa. - A police chase that started in Homestead ended in a crash on railroad tracks Wednesday morning, authorities said.
The chase and crash were reported shortly after 2:30 a.m.
We’re working to learn what prompted the chase for Channel 11 Morning News.
Police said the vehicle being pursued crashed on railroad tracks at East Eighth Avenue and Whitaker Way in Munhall, bringing an end to the chase.
One person was taken to a hospital, officials said.
