  • Police chase ends in crash on railroad tracks

    Updated:

    MUNHALL, Pa. - A police chase that started in Homestead ended in a crash on railroad tracks Wednesday morning, authorities said.

    The chase and crash were reported shortly after 2:30 a.m.

    We’re working to learn what prompted the chase for Channel 11 Morning News.

    Police said the vehicle being pursued crashed on railroad tracks at East Eighth Avenue and Whitaker Way in Munhall, bringing an end to the chase.

    One person was taken to a hospital, officials said.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Police chase ends in crash on railroad tracks

  • Headline Goes Here

    Man arrested for shooting driver in April confesses to killing man over weekend

  • Headline Goes Here

    Police: Man stole neighbor's car, crashed it into KFC

  • Headline Goes Here

    Officer under internal investigation after road-rage incident

  • Headline Goes Here

    $12M deal reached after newlywed killed on LA boardwalk