Police chase hits 100 mph through Beaver County

A Beaver County car chase zoomed through six different communities at speeds of up to 100 mph, police tell Channel 11.
Perhaps the most frightening part: the alleged driver isn’t even old enough to legally drive.
Amy Marcinkiewicz is talking to police about how the chase started, and how they ended it, for Channel 11 News starting at 5 p.m.
