    PITTSBURGH - One person was taken into custody after a police chase early Thursday morning involving a carjacked vehicle, Pittsburgh police said.

    The vehicle drove into Pittsburgh’s Homewood neighborhood shortly after 1:30 a.m. and stop sticks were deployed on Frankstown Avenue, deflating one of the vehicle’s tires, according to police.

    Despite the deflated tire, the vehicle continued driving at a slow speed into East Liberty and Garfield, police said.

    The vehicle stopped on Broad Street, near Dearborn Street, and the driver got out and ran, police said.

    Officers chased after the suspect, who was arrested on Dearborn Street, police said.

