Police chase lasts 7 blocks before ending in crash

MOUNT OLIVER, Pa. - A police chase Thursday ended with a crash in Pittsburgh's Beltzhoover neighborhood.
It started in neighboring Mount Oliver.
Police told Channel 11 the chase lasted only for seven blocks and was over in less than 45 seconds.
The suspect crashed into the back of a Columbia Gas vehicle around 1:30 p.m.
