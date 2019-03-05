PITTSBURGH - Shots were fired in the middle of downtown Pittsburgh Monday night.
According to police, someone started shooting outside of a "known trouble spot" the Wood Street T station on Liberty Avenue.
The man police believe could be responsible for that shooting is being held at Pittsburgh Police headquarters.
The shooting happened around 9 p.m. in the area of Liberty Avenue and Seventh Street.
Police said the two men were arguing when the suspect pulled out a gun and shot the victim. Port Authority Police were on the other side of the station, heard gunshots and started running after t he suspect down 7th Street.
"One male pulled out a firearm and fired at least twice, the shooter then fled the scene and fled on foot towards the North Side," said Sgt. William Vollberg with Pittsburgh Police. "We have a male detained at this time, and are continuing the investigation."
Police told Channel 11 there is video of the shooting that was captured on several cameras in the area.
The victim is in serious condition, but stable.
