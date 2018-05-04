WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. - Disgraced Leechburg police Chief Mike Diebold was back in the Westmoreland County Prison Thursday night.
Diebold, who lost his arm in a fireworks accident, was first arrested in January during an undercover sting. He was suspended as chief.
Investigators said he was communicating with who he though was a 14-year-old girl, soliciting her for sex and trying to meet her at a Westmoreland County gas station. However, it was actually an undercover agent posing as the girl.
It's unclear why Diebold was detained Thursday. His estranged wife, Danielle Diebold, told Channel 11's news exchange partners TribLIVE it was possibly for an alleged probation violation and was likely a “huge misunderstanding.”
Danielle Diebold told TribLIVE she had dropped off their 1-year-old son for an unsupervised visit.
