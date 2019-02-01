  • Police clash with crowds throwing bottles in Morgantown

    Updated:

    MORGANTOWN, Pa. - Multiple law enforcement agencies are responding Friday to an apparent party that got out of control in Morgantown.

    This disturbance, believed to mostly involve West Virginia University students, started shortly after noon on Friday, according to WBOY-TV.

    The university asked students to comply with police in a tweet sent out around 5:15 p.m.

    “The escalation apparently began when the several hundred students and others who had gathered refused reasonable instructions to disperse and began tossing glass bottles and other debris toward officers, resulting in law enforcement taking action,” the university said.

    Photos and videos circulating on social media show hundreds of people gathered along snowy Spruce Street.

