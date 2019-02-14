Police continue searching for body spotted by boater in Westmoreland County

Police in Westmoreland County are doing their most thorough search yet as they try to find a body that was reported in Brush Creek over the weekend.
Thursday’s mild weather and a lower water level in the creek is helping searchers as they have been looking for the body since Saturday.
Download the WPXI News App for breaking updates on this search
Police believe the sighting of the body was credible and so they have a lot of manpower behind the search today including boats, ATVs and a state police helicopter.
Brush creek runs for several miles but we know searchers or focus on an area that’s about 1,500 square feet.
The woods the searchers are in are incredibly dense, and it’s almost impossible to see the search teams on the ground.
Channel 11's Courtney Brennan will be live at the command center with the latest updates on Channel 11 News at 5.
TRENDING NOW:
- Man said he made $18K in 2016, yet received a $980K refund
- Former student diagnosed with rare cancer that killed classmate
- Measles outbreak has health officials urging Pennsylvanians to vaccinate
- VIDEO: You make better meal choices if you pick dessert first, study says
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}