Police continue to investigate cause of crash in Ross Twp. that left teen in critical condition

Ross Township police continue to investigate a violent crash that happened Friday night on Thompson Run Road between Montecello's and the Radcliffe housing plan.
Two vehicles carrying students from North Hills High School were involved.
Sources tell Channel 11 all the teenagers were friends and had met up prior to the crash.
At least one of the teens is hospitalized and is in critical condition.
Channel 11's Courtney Brennan is finding out more about the accident and what may have caused it, for Channel 11 News starting at 5 p.m.
