Police corporal's ribs possibly broken during struggle with suspect at casino

PITTSBURGH - A 23-year-old man is in the Allegheny County Jail after he assaulted law enforcement officials who were trying to arrest him at Pittsburgh’s Rivers Casino, Pennsylvania State Police said.
The incident that led to Ryun Mitchell’s arrest happened about 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Casino security contacted state police after they spotted Mitchell allegedly taking slot credit voucher slips from unattended slot machines, according to a criminal complaint.
A corporal and a trooper started arresting Mitchell in the casino’s security offices, and he became aggressive and fought back, officials said.
Police paperwork states the corporal had to be taken to a hospital after possibly breaking his ribs during the struggle with Mitchell. Meanwhile, the trooper who was assisting had a visible bump on his forehead and scraped his hand.
The entire altercation was captured on surveillance footage.
A spokesperson for Rivers Casino said Mitchell has received a lifetime ban from the property as a result of the incident.
