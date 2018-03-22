  • Police crack down on aggressive driving in Shaler

    By: Aaron Martin

    Updated:

    SHALER, Pa. - Police officers across Pennsylvania are cracking down aggressive driving.

    More than 200 municipalities and agencies statewide are targeting aggressive driving behaviors, including speeding, tailgating and running red lights.

    The push continues through the end of April.

    The increased presence that will be felt locally, particularly on busy roads like Route 8 in Shaler.

    WPXI’s Aaron Martin talking with police about the initiative for Channel 11 News starting at 5 p.m. 

     

