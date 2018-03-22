Police crack down on aggressive driving in Shaler

SHALER, Pa. - Police officers across Pennsylvania are cracking down aggressive driving.
More than 200 municipalities and agencies statewide are targeting aggressive driving behaviors, including speeding, tailgating and running red lights.
Related Headlines
The push continues through the end of April.
TRENDING NOW:
- Toys R Us liquidation sale begins: What you need to know
- 2 charged after woman found being eaten alive by maggots, police say
- School district cuts one day off school week; students will only go for four days a week
- VIDEO: Bride Temporarily Blinded By Poisonous Bouquet Gets Re-Do
The increased presence that will be felt locally, particularly on busy roads like Route 8 in Shaler.
WPXI’s Aaron Martin talking with police about the initiative for Channel 11 News starting at 5 p.m.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}