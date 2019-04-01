PITTSBURGH - Two state lawmakers say it’s now their top priority to change Pennsylvania’s the law that governs when police can use deadly force.
In an interview with Channel 11, Rep. Summer Lee (D-Braddock) and Rep. Ed Gainey (D-East Liberty) discussed their proposed change to the law, which would require police to exhaust de-escalation and non-lethal force options before resorting to deadly force.
The push comes less than two weeks after former East Pittsburgh Police Officer Michael Rosfeld was found not guilty in the shootings death of Antwon Rose last June.
“This is something we’re overlooked and this is something we need to tighten up. I think the time is absolutely now,” Lee said.
Two Republican lawmakers tell Channel 11 they’re concerned the proposed bill could put police and the community at risk since officers are often making split second decisions.
