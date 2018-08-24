Police: Detectives shot at in Pittsburgh's North Side

Police are investigating after gunfire targeted detectives in Pittsburgh’s North Side on Thursday night.
Just before 10 p.m., plainclothes detectives in a vehicle near Mayfield Avenue and Mohn Way were shot at by someone aiming through the window of a dark sedan, Public Safety spokesman Chris Togneri said.
The detectives were not hit, and did not return fire, he said.
