ALIQUIPPA, Pa. - There was no attempted luring in Aliquippa, police said.
Police were searching for a driver after receiving a report Tuesday afternoon for an attempted luring.
Police determined a man approached in a woman in her 20s and offered her a ride. She told the driver no, and he drove away.
