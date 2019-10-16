  • Police determined no attempted luring in Aliquippa

    ALIQUIPPA, Pa. - There was no attempted luring in Aliquippa, police said. 

    Police were searching for a driver after receiving a report Tuesday afternoon for an attempted luring.  

    Police determined a man approached in a woman in her 20s and offered her a ride.  She told the driver no, and he drove away.  

