Police doing more to protect downtown Christmas market shoppers

PITTSBURGH - A manhunt continues for the suspect in a terror attack at a Christmas market in France.
The shooting killed two people, left a third brain dead and injured 12 others.
>>PREVIOUS STORY: 4 dead, as many as 8 wounded after possible terrorist shooting in French city
Pittsburgh also has a downtown Christmas market and it attracts thousands of people to Market Square every year.
What police are doing to protect shoppers in the wake of the terror attack, on Channel 11 News at 5:30 p.m.
