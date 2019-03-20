0 Police: Driver accused of causing deadly Parkway West crash ran from scene

SCOTT TOWNSHIP, Pa. - One person was killed and the driver ran from the scene after a crash on the Parkway West Tuesday afternoon, police said.

All eastbound lanes were closed for more than four hours after the crash around 2 p.m. Tuesday near the Carnegie Exit.

We're working to find out if the driver will be charged, and with what, for Channel 11 Morning News starting at 4:30 a.m.

A 19-year-old woman died in the crash that involved four vehicles.

TRENDING NOW:

Police told Channel 11 the crash was essentially a chain reaction when the driver of a white Honda was speeding and tried to switch lanes, when it crashed into another car.

That's when a tractor-trailer came and tried to avoid hitting the cars, but it couldn't stop.

In addition to the woman who was killed, two females and one male were hurt.

If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter.

The driver who was allegedly speeding ran from the scene and was caught by police near a gas station in Carnegie.

He's in the hospital.

"It was a very chaotic day. Whenever you have a crash like this, you’ve got to look at all the damage to all the vehicles, look at the markings on the roadway and try to figure out the damage on the cars and witness statements what occurred and piece it together," said Trooper Melinda Bondarenka with Pennsylvania State Police.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.