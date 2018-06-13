Police: Driver had dozens of pounds of marijuana in truck

YOUNGWOOD, Pa. - Dozens of pounds of marijuana were found in a pickup truck along a busy Westmoreland County road.
Pennsylvania State Police made the bust on Route 119 in Youngwood.
A Cranberry Township man is in jail, accused of hauling more than $500,000 worth of drugs across county lines.
Giovanni Baassiri was pulled over by the police because they say he wasn't using turn signals switching lanes and was following too closely on Route 119 near the turnpike.
