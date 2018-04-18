Police: Driver hit by car after fleeing police after traffic stop

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A Butler County man is in the Pittsburgh hospital after a traffic stop took a terrible turn.
Cranberry Township police attempted to pull over a car around 2 a.m. Saturday.
Officials tell Channel 11 it took a while for the driver to stop, but when he did he jumped out of his car and ran into traffic along Route 19.
Police said that is when the driver was hit by a car.
WPXI's Amy Marcinkiewicz is talking with Police right now and is getting answers on why he ran from police for Channel 11 News beginning at 5 p.m.
