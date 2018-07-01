ASPINWALL, Pa. - A man was killed after driving the wrong way on Route 28 while trying to elude police, according to Pennsylvania State Police.
According to a news release, the unidentified man was driving southbound when his car struck a Blawnox Police vehicle.
He then took off, driving north in the southbound lanes at a high rate of speed, according to police.
That's when he reportedly struck an SUV head-on in the Aspinwall area, killing him.
The driver of the SUV, a 42-year-old man, was taken to the hospital.
This is a developing story. Stay with wpxi.com and Channel 11 News for more information.
