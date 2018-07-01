  • Police: Driver killed on Route 28 after driving wrong way while fleeing from officers

    Updated:

    ASPINWALL, Pa. - A man was killed after driving the wrong way on Route 28 while trying to elude police, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

    According to a news release, the unidentified man was driving southbound when his car struck a Blawnox Police vehicle.

    He then took off, driving north in the southbound lanes at a high rate of speed, according to police.

    That's when he reportedly struck an SUV head-on in the Aspinwall area, killing him.

    The driver of the SUV, a 42-year-old man, was taken to the hospital.

    This is a developing story. Stay with wpxi.com and Channel 11 News for more information.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories