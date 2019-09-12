Police: Driver was drunk when she hit woman training for marathon

HOPEWELL, Pa. - Charges have just been filed after police said a drunken driver hit a woman training for a marathon.
Almost two months ago along Brodhead Road in Hopewell, police said Keri Watters was driving drunk at 7 a.m. and hit Caroline Toplak, who was training for a marathon.
Channel 11 told you about the crash shortly after it happened, but on Wednesday, Watters was charged.
"There's not a blueprint for any investigation that goes on there were some things we had to complete in filing charges part of that involved other agencies as well," said Hopewell Police Chief Brian Uhrmacher.
Police said the car was off the road and up against a tree, and several people were helping Toplak.
According to investigators, they suspected Watters of drunken driving, and saw a bottle of unopened alcohol under the passenger seat.
When medics drew Watters' blood, they said he blood alcohol level was .31. Police said she admitted to drinking at a friend's house.
But, "she stated that she felt she had 'slept it off' enough that she was capable of driving safely," according to police.
Toplak was transported to a hospital with serious injuries. Her family said she is still recovering.
Watter's preliminary hearing is in October.
