Homicide detectives are responding to a shooting scene in Kennedy Township on Saturday afternoon.
Allegheny County emergency officials said EMS personnel are also at the scene on Kennedy Lane, which was called in at 4:30 p.m.
A white towel or shirt in the front yard of a home where we’re told a male was found shot. A county spokesperson confirms that person was transported to a local hospital. pic.twitter.com/GecxKTc75l— Erin Clarke (@ErinClarkeWPXI) July 28, 2018
County officials say a male was shot and has been transported from the scene to a hospital.
Neighbors tell Channel 11 the victim was found in the front yard of a home, but he's not believed to be a resident because the homeowners are out of town. A white cloth can still be seen lying in that yard.
Police escorted two teenagers from the scene, but they were not in handcuffs.
Erin Clarke is at the scene and trying to learn more about what happened for 11 at 11.
