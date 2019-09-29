  • Police: Escaped inmate from Ohio believed to be in area of Westmoreland Mall

    GREENSBURG, Pa. - The Westmoreland Mall was on lockdown and everyone inside was evacuated Sunday, according to Channel 11's crew at the scene in Greensburg.

    State police said on social media they have reason to believe an escaped inmate from Ohio is in the area of the mall. They are advising people to keep their doors locked and make sure to not leave keys in vehicles.

    The Gallia County Sheriff's Office said Christopher Clemente is among a group of four inmates who escaped with the help of at least one person outside the jail in Ohio. The group reportedly forced open a secured door and overpowered two female corrections officers with a homemade weapon.

    Police said they then stole a vehicle from a corrections officer, and ended up in a park where an escape vehicle was waiting for them.

    Pennsylvania law enforcement said they found the escape vehicle that the inmates used. 

    A Channel 11 crew on scene said there was a large police presence with K-9 units and a law enforcement helicopter circulating overhead. 

    A woman told Channel 11 her daughter was also evacuated from a nearby Chuck E. Cheese's by law enforcement as the situation continues. 

    Around 3 p.m., shoppers were allowed back into the mall. 

