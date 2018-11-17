Police: Ex-boyfriend drove to teenager's house, shot her to death

MUNHALL, Pa. - 6:10P.M. UPDATE: Allegheny County Police identified the suspect in custody as Darion Abel, 20.
Investigators say Abel and the victim had just ended a yearlong relationship, and Abel became angry about a future court appearance. He allegedly drove to her home, shot her several times, and then drove to the police station to turn himself in.
Abel is charged with criminal homicide, burglary and carrying a concealed firearm without a license.
A teenager was shot and killed in Munhall on Saturday afternoon, and police say her boyfriend has confessed to the crime.
Police and paramedics responded to calls about a shooting at about 1:15 p.m. in the 1400 block of Louise Street, Allegheny County Police said in a release.
They found a 19-year-old woman with multiple gunshots wounds, who was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
Some time later, a male turned himself in at the Munhall Police Station, claiming to have shot his girlfriend, police said. He was taken into custody.
County police said that man appears to be responsible for the woman’s death, but the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to call the county police tipline at 833-255-8477.
