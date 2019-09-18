ALLEGHENY CO., Pa. - Police and FBI agents are investigating a suspected bank robbery in Edgewood.
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to Allegheny County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.
According to investigators, the incident happened around 3 p.m. Wednesday at the Citizens Bank inside the Giant Eagle at the Edgewood Towne Center.
No other information was immediately available.
TRENDING NOW:
- Infant in critical condition with multiple skull and bone fractures, father charged
- Navy verifies UFO videos are real, shouldn't have been released
- Police officer accused of sexually assaulting woman in police vehicle
- VIDEO: Pirates closer Felipe Vazquez denied bail, facing more charges
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}