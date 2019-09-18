  • Police, FBI on scene of suspected bank robbery at Edgewood Towne Center

    ALLEGHENY CO., Pa. - Police and FBI agents are currently on the scene of a suspected bank robbery in Edgewood.

    According to investigators, the incident happened around 3 p.m. Wednesday at the Citizens Bank inside the Giant Eagle at the Edgewood Towne Center.

