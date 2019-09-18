ALLEGHENY CO., Pa. - Police and FBI agents are currently on the scene of a suspected bank robbery in Edgewood.
According to investigators, the incident happened around 3 p.m. Wednesday at the Citizens Bank inside the Giant Eagle at the Edgewood Towne Center.
Chopper 11 is live over the scene as police continue to investigate – on Channel 11 News at 5.
TRENDING NOW:
- Infant in critical condition with multiple skull and bone fractures, father charged
- Navy verifies UFO videos are real, shouldn't have been released
- Police officer accused of sexually assaulting woman in police vehicle
- VIDEO: Pirates closer Felipe Vazquez denied bail, facing more charges
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}