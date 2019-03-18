WAYNESBURG, Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police in Waynesburg, Greene County, searching for a 20-year-old man considered missing and endangered found him Monday night.
Kyle Martin was last seen 6:30 p.m. Sunday on Williamson Hill Road in Dilliner, Dunkard Township, police said.
No further information was released.
TRENDING NOW:
- Local officer charged with DUI on the job
- Man killed when large steel pipe falls off truck at gas well site
- Charter school employee caught with extensive drug stash, sold to coworker in school parking lot
- VIDEO: Local lawmaker resigns following woman's sex assault claim
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}