  • Police find 20-year-old man who was considered missing, endangered

    Updated:

    WAYNESBURG, Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police in Waynesburg, Greene County, searching for a 20-year-old man considered missing and endangered found him Monday night.

    Kyle Martin was last seen 6:30 p.m. Sunday on Williamson Hill Road in Dilliner, Dunkard Township, police said.

    No further information was released.

    TRENDING NOW:

    If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter.

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories