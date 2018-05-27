Police find man with gunshot wound, car filled with bullet holes

Police found a man with a gunshot wound and a vehicle riddled with bullet holes on Saturday night in Pittsburgh.
Officers responded to a call for a shooting at a shopping plaza on Centre Avenue in the Crawford-Roberts neighborhood around 7:40 p.m., a public safety spokeswoman said.
Police are on the scene of a possible shooting near the Shop ‘n Save on Centre Street. We just arrived on the scene and are working to find out more. pic.twitter.com/bSNUUM0wix— Erin Clarke (@ErinClarkeWPXI) May 27, 2018
A man had walked into a restaurant with a gunshot wound to his back. He was taken to a hospital in stable condition, the spokeswoman said.
"I heard the boom noise," said a witness who did not want to be identified. "Everybody started running out of the Shop'n Save. And what happened, somebody shot him in the back."
While police were at that scene, a 911 call came in about shots fired on nearby Granville Street, the spokeswoman said. When officers arrived there, they found a vehicle that had been shot up.
It was not immediately clear if the two events are related. Police are investigating.
