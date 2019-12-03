WILKINSBURG, Pa. - A man is expected to recover from being shot multiple times after police found him hiding under a car in Wilkinsburg.
Someone called to report the shooting on Singer Place just after 1 a.m. Tuesday.
The 37-year-old man was shot several times, but is in stable condition at a local hospital.
Anyone who heard or saw anything is asked to call the Allegheny County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS (1-833-255-8477); callers can remain anonymous. You can also reach the County Police through its social media sites.
TRENDING NOW:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}