PITTSBURGH - Police said a girl that was reported missing has been found and is back safe with her family.
Police were asking for the public's help in finding Hamsa Saleh, a 12-year-old girl.
She was wearing a headscarf, a green jacket and a skirt over her black pants when she was reported msising.
