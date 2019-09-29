  • Police find missing 12-year-old girl

    PITTSBURGH - Police said a girl that was reported missing has been found and is back safe with her family.

    Police were asking for the public's help in finding Hamsa Saleh, a 12-year-old girl. 

    She was wearing a headscarf, a green jacket and a skirt over her black pants when she was reported msising.

