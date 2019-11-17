  • Police find missing 81-year-old man

    Updated:

    MCKEESPORT, Pa. - Police said Lynn Wright, 81, was found and is safe.

    They thanked the public for their help in finding him.

    He was described as 5-foot-6 with a grey beard and bald head.

