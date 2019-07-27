  • Police find for missing, endangered man from McKeesport

    Updated:

    MCKEESPORT, Pa. - McKeesport police said they found a missing endangered man and returned him to his home.

    Police were looking for Charles Surratt

    Police said he just moved to McKeesport four months ago. 

    You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to Allegheny County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories