UNIONTOWN, Pa. - Police said a man they believe set fire to a house and van in Uniontown Friday night is in an area burn unit for his injuries.
Uniontown Police said John Anthony Mack, 49, is considered homeless. Officers said Mack walked into the Uniontown hospital with burns to his arms, legs, hands and face.
Police said Mack told them he wanted to commit suicide because of his addiction.
Fire crews were called out just after 9 p.m. for a vacant home on fire on East Main Street. When emergency crews arrived, they also found a vehicle on fire in the parking lot across from the building that was burning.
Police said Mack admitted to trying to burn the house down while still in it, but he only was able to make a little bit of smoke. He then told officers he went into the nearby van, poured some sort of flammable liquid over his body and the inside of the van and then lit it. Police said Mack told them he was literally blown out of the van when he sparked the fire.
Uniontown police said Mack will be charged with arson, criminal mischief and burglary once he is released from the burn unit.
Police are calling the fire suspicious.
