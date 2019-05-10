0 Police find vehicle in deadly hit and run

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. - UPDATE: 5/10/19 @ 12:32 p.m.

Investigators say they have located the vehicle believed to be involved in the fatal hit and run in Penn Hills on April 28. Police told Channel 11 they found it in the parking lot of the Hi View Gardens housing complex in McKeesport.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Detectives told Channel 11 they now have a better idea of the make and model of the car they believe was involved in a fatal hit and run on April 28 in Penn Hills.

Police believe it to be a silver blue 2002 Saturn SL or SL2 Sedan.

Police said just after 9:30 p.m. on April 28, 911 received calls that a pedestrian had been hit and dragged for over a half mile. Police said that victim was 51-year-old Joseph Morris of Penn Hills.

Police said Morris was walking home after finishing work at a local Duquesne Light facility when he was hit on Hershey Road and dragged to Universal Road.

Morris' family told Channel 11 they are desperate for answers in the case.

"It's just been awful. There's no words that can describe when you lose a family member and they're ripped out of your hands," Joseph Morris' sister, Patricia Verbanic said.

Police report a $13,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest.

