Police: Florida man firebombs own car

A Florida man is accused of throwing several Molotov cocktails over a fence, striking his own impounded car.
Authorities said Ayub Abdulrahman went to All Makes Auto Sales in Sanford around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday to pay for his impounded car.
According to the arrest documents, the owner of the shop told Abdulrahman that he would meet him at the lot shortly to get his car.
TRENDING NOW:
When the owner, Darnell Adams, got to the lot, he told deputies Abdulrahman was not there.
Deputies said the owner then left the shop but received a call from an employee shortly after that one of the cars was on fire.
When Adams looked at surveillance video, he saw Abdulrahman throwing four Molotov cocktails over the fence and onto his own car, deputies said.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}