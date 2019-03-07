  • Police: Seattle Girl scouts robbed while selling cookies

    By: Ryan Emerson

    Police are looking for a man who stole more than $600 from Girl Scouts selling cookies in Washington state.

    It happened outside a grocery store in Seattle Sunday night.

    Police released a photo from surveillance footage of the suspected thief.

    Witnesses who were working at the cookie stand said the man stopped by several times, and even bought a few boxes.

    As the girls were getting ready to close up shop for the night, the man returned, pushed past a scout, and grabbed the money.

    The troop will not be responsible for the lost cookies.

    Police ask community members to call them with any information.

