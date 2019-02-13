Police: Grocery store owner stole hundreds of thousands of dollars through coupons

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. - The owner of four local Shop 'n Save supermarkets in the North Hills is accused of stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars through coupons.
Mihelic Shop 'n Saves are along Route 8 and Route 19.
Investigators told Channel 11 the owner was taking the coupons and getting reimbursed, even though customers never used them.
WATCH THE FULL STORY BELOW:
TRENDING NOW:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}