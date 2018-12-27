  • Police hunt for prisoner who escaped from magistrate's office

    MASONTOWN, Pa. - Police are searching Thursday for a man who escaped from custody in Fayette County.

    Police say Justin Shipp was in the custody of a constable at the magistrate’s office in Masontown when he fled.

    Shipp is described as white, 6 feet 2 inches tall, wearing blue jeans, a blue jacket and a green hat, with his hands cuffed in front of him.

    He was not armed at the time of his escape, and police believe he is not a threat to the public, but they say not to approach him. Anyone with information on Shipp is asked to call 911.

    Numerous police vehicles are lining Route 21 in Masontown as the search grows.

    The office where Shipp escaped is the same place where a Masontown man shot four people, including a police officer, before being killed in September.

