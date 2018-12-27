MASONTOWN, Pa. - Police are searching Thursday for a man who escaped from custody in Fayette County.
Police say Justin Shipp was in the custody of a constable at the magistrate’s office in Masontown when he fled.
If you want to receive breaking alerts on this police search, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter.
Shipp is described as white, 6 feet 2 inches tall, wearing blue jeans, a blue jacket and a green hat, with his hands cuffed in front of him.
He was not armed at the time of his escape, and police believe he is not a threat to the public, but they say not to approach him. Anyone with information on Shipp is asked to call 911.
State Police Uniontown is assisting the constables in the Masontown area for Justin Shipp. Shipp escaped custody from the Magistrates office and is on foot. Ship is wearing a blue zip up jacket, a green hat and his hands are cuffed in the the front. Contact State Police. pic.twitter.com/nxk3vWiNkW— TroopB (@PSPTroopBPIO) December 27, 2018
Numerous police vehicles are lining Route 21 in Masontown as the search grows.
The office where Shipp escaped is the same place where a Masontown man shot four people, including a police officer, before being killed in September.
Stay with WPXI.com and Channel 11 for updates on this breaking story.
TRENDING NOW:
- Family for Christmas: Boy finds out he's getting adopted in viral video
- Mail falls from tractor-trailer onto McKnight Road
- Driver killed in Parkway West crash is missing man last seen Christmas Eve
- Police: Man Kills Mother on Christmas, Claims She Was ‘A Demon'
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}