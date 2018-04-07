  • Police identify driver killed in crash after fleeing routine traffic stop

    One man died in a crash Friday night in Armstrong County after fleeing a routine traffic stop, officials said.

    The crash occurred at 7:49 p.m. on Route 422 near Fox’s Pizza Den in Plumcreek Township after the driver, who Coroner Brian Myers identified only as a black male, took off when Elderton police tried to pull him over.

    The man was identified by police Saturday as Albert L. Perry, 26, of Cleveland, Ohio. 

    Police gave chase, and about a mile down the road the suspect attempted to pass other vehicles, lost control of his car, went airborne and struck several trees, Myers said.

    "I know that the subject was passing some cars on 422 here and the police officer wasn't not even that close, was not on his bumper, when it happened," he said.

    The driver was the only person in the car.

