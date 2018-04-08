A man was shot and killed in Wilkinsburg on Saturday.
Dispatchers were notified of an unresponsive man in an alley in the 1300 block of Franklin Avenue around 6:40 p.m.
Upon arrival, first responders found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.
He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
The victim was identified by the Allegheny County Medical Examiner's Office as Aaron David James, 29.
Police said shots were heard in the area around 3:30 p.m.
Anyone with information is asked to call Allegheny County police at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.
TRENDING NOW:
- Residents evacuated after apartment building collapses near Route 30
- PHOTOS: April snowfall across Western Pa.
- Son of former Penguins defenseman one of 14 killed in Canada bus crash
- VIDEO: Penguins fan writes and performs his very own fight song
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}