  • Police identify man shot, killed in Wilkinsburg

    Updated:

    A man was shot and killed in Wilkinsburg on Saturday.

    Dispatchers were notified of an unresponsive man in an alley in the 1300 block of Franklin Avenue around 6:40 p.m.

    Upon arrival, first responders found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

    He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

    The victim was identified by the Allegheny County Medical Examiner's Office as Aaron David James, 29. 

    Police said shots were heard in the area around 3:30 p.m.

    Anyone with information is asked to call Allegheny County police at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Police identify man shot, killed in Wilkinsburg

  • Headline Goes Here

    Multiple roads in Allegheny Co. closed due to landslides

  • Headline Goes Here

    Goose rescued after being shot by arrow in Monroeville

  • Headline Goes Here

    Man shot, injured while driving on I-376

  • Headline Goes Here

    Popular Nigerian musician, daughter killed; husband arrested