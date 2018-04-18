  • Police identify victims in deadly shooting in Fayette County

    CONNELLSVILLE, Pa. - Two people were killed in a triple shooting Tuesday night in Fayette County, authorities said.

    Connellsville police said they received a call for possible shots fired at the home of George Rohal, 65, on Hill Street around 8:30 p.m. 

    When police arrived, they found Nicole Kinneer, 37, and Darren Ruvo, 36, shot.  Kinner was pronounced dead at the scene.  Ruvo was transported to the hospital, where he later died.  

    Rohal was flown to a Pittsburgh hospital.  His condition is unknown.  

    Police, along with the Fayette County district attorney, are still investigating.  

