    PITTSBURGH - State police have identified the woman who was stabbed at a home in East Pittsburgh late Friday night.

    Police said the victim was Octavia Stone, 22.  

    Troopers were called just after 8 p.m. to the home on Bessemer Avenue and found Stone with stab wounds, police said. She was taken to UPMC Presby hospital where she died from her injuries.

    Police said Stone and the alleged stabber knew each other.

