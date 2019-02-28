Police in Beaver County asking for help finding missing man

ROCHESTER, Pa. - Police in Beaver County are asking for the public's help locating a missing man.
Darryl Barbour was reported missing on Feb 22. He was last seen by family on Feb. 20 around 11 a.m. and was at the Ambridge Citizen's Bank a little later in the day.
Police said Barbour wears brown glasses with gold or rose colored lenses. He does suffer from some mental health issues, police said.
Barbour may be driving a white 1990 Chevy pickup truck with Pennsylvania plates: YMN9073.
Anything with information on Barbour's whereabouts is asked to call police at 724-775-1100.
