Police in East Pennsylvania find alligator during raid

Chester County, Pa. - Police in Chester County, Pennsylvania found drugs, money and an unsuspecting surprise during a Feb. 8 raid in South Coatesville, according to a release by the District Attorney there.
During the raid, police found heroin, suspected fentanyl, crack cocaine, marijuana and more than $5,000 cash.
Police also found an alligator.
Chester County District Attorney Tom Hogan said drug dealers will use just about anything to project an image of danger to protect drugs and money, and in this case, the suspects used an alligator.
The suspects, Irvin "Gotti" Hawkins, 31, Aki Gathright, 35, and Tyrone Jackson, 40, have been charged with drug trafficking and related offenses, according to criminal complaints.
Under Pennsylvania law, there is no separate charge for possession of an alligator.
The alligator was taken to the Brandywine Zoo in Wilmington, Delaware.
